Stories by Marc Ferranti

Snowflake, now a unicorn, eyes global growth for cloud data warehouse

Fueled by a capital injection of $263 million making it the first cloud-native data warehouse startup to achieve "unicorn" status, Snowflake is set this year to expand its global footprint, offer cross-regional, data-sharing capabilities, and develop interoperability with a growing set of related tools.

Top 10 stories of the year: Cyberspies, autonomous machines and a cool phone

Events in the tech industry this year played out against a backdrop of security concerns as home users and corporations alike scrambled to protect themselves against malware, while cyberespionage stirred up a geopolitical storm. Meanwhile, machine learning was behind some of the biggest tech stories and trends of the year. Here in no particular order are the IDG News Service's picks for top stories of the year.

HPE offers SaaS-based tool for hybrid cloud management

While cloud computing holds out the promise of operational efficiency and cost optimization, most companies -- especially large ones -- will be operating hybrid computing environments for the foreseeable future. As a result, cloud technology for many companies adds yet another layer on top of an already complex computing infrastructure.

Qualcomm ships ARM chip to challenge Intel in cloud data centers

Qualcomm's much-anticipated ARM-based Centriq 2400 product line, which started shipping commercially this week, is a worthy contender to break Intel's virtual monopoly in the server processor arena, where data center operators are thirsting to see competition to help bring down costs.

A year after Oracle buy, a focused NetSuite doubles down on verticals, midmarket

When Oracle first announced its agreement to acquire NetSuite, back in July 2016, there was widespread agreement in the tech industry that the deal could allow Oracle to serve a broader range of customers, including smaller businesses, expand to more vertical industries and more countries, and accelerate Oracle's application software push into the cloud.

Informatica brings AI to GDPR compliance, data governance

Companies that are scrambling to comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) have a new tool to consider: Informatica's Compliance Data Lake, unveiled this week at the Strata Data Conference in New York.