Stories by Marc Ferranti

Oracle pitches autonomous capabilities for its entire cloud platform Oracle is raising its bid to attract enterprises moving to the cloud by extending AI-based automation throughout its PaaS (platform as a service) offerings, claiming that the new automated services will cut costs and reduce management headaches.

Snowflake, now a unicorn, eyes global growth for cloud data warehouse Fueled by a capital injection of $263 million making it the first cloud-native data warehouse startup to achieve "unicorn" status, Snowflake is set this year to expand its global footprint, offer cross-regional, data-sharing capabilities, and develop interoperability with a growing set of related tools.

Top 10 stories of the year: Cyberspies, autonomous machines and a cool phone Events in the tech industry this year played out against a backdrop of security concerns as home users and corporations alike scrambled to protect themselves against malware, while cyberespionage stirred up a geopolitical storm. Meanwhile, machine learning was behind some of the biggest tech stories and trends of the year. Here in no particular order are the IDG News Service's picks for top stories of the year.

IBM is set to ship its first Power9 system this month, claiming AI leadership in the data center With the release this month of the first commercial server based on its Power9 processor, IBM hits another milestone in its quest to be the AI-workload leader for data centers and web service providers.

HPE offers SaaS-based tool for hybrid cloud management While cloud computing holds out the promise of operational efficiency and cost optimization, most companies -- especially large ones -- will be operating hybrid computing environments for the foreseeable future. As a result, cloud technology for many companies adds yet another layer on top of an already complex computing infrastructure.

HPE pushes toward autonomous data centre with InfoSight AI recommendation engine HPE is adding an AI-based recommendation engine to the InfoSight predictive analytics platform for flash storage, taking another step toward what it calls the autonomous data center. The ultimate goal is to simplify and automate infrastructure management in order to cut operation expenses.

Qualcomm ships ARM chip to challenge Intel in cloud data centers Qualcomm's much-anticipated ARM-based Centriq 2400 product line, which started shipping commercially this week, is a worthy contender to break Intel's virtual monopoly in the server processor arena, where data center operators are thirsting to see competition to help bring down costs.

A year after Oracle buy, a focused NetSuite doubles down on verticals, midmarket When Oracle first announced its agreement to acquire NetSuite, back in July 2016, there was widespread agreement in the tech industry that the deal could allow Oracle to serve a broader range of customers, including smaller businesses, expand to more vertical industries and more countries, and accelerate Oracle's application software push into the cloud.

GE adds edge analytics, AI capabilities to Predix industrial IoT suite To solidify its position at the center of the industrial IoT, GE Digital is going to the edge.

Oracle leverages AI to push enterprise apps as users move to cloud Ratcheting up the pace of enhancements to its software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) offerings, Oracle is riding the wave of companies that are ditching on-premises enterprise apps and heading to the cloud.

Nvidia gets broad support for cutting-edge Volta GPUs in the data center Data center workloads for AI, graphics rendering, high-performance computing and business intelligence are getting a boost as a Who's Who of the world's biggest server makers and cloud providers snap up Nvidia's Volta-based Tesla V100 GPU accelerators.

Informatica brings AI to GDPR compliance, data governance Companies that are scrambling to comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) have a new tool to consider: Informatica's Compliance Data Lake, unveiled this week at the Strata Data Conference in New York.

Oracle's Hurd, ATT's Donovan on their massive cloud migration deal In this QA, ATT Communications CEO John Donovan and Oracle CEO Mark Hurd talk about their deal to work together to migrate thousands of databases to the cloud

Oracle refreshes entire SaaS line, aiming to fuel cloud momentum As the migration of businesses to the cloud picks up steam, Oracle is intent on keeping up.