Stories by Eric Geier

5 things that will slow your Wi-Fi network

Wi-Fi is quite fickle. The contention between Wi-Fi devices and the dynamic communication medium of the airwaves makes it a sensitive technology with many settings and situations that can slow it down.

5 Wi-Fi analyzer and survey apps for Android

A review of five mobile survey apps - iBwave Wi-Fi Mobile, iMapper WiFi Pro, WiFi Analyzer and Surveyor from ManageEngine, Wi-Fi Visualizer from ITO Akihiro, and WiTuners Mobile - for enterprises to small offices.

REVIEW: Best VPN routers for small business

We looked at six VPN routers designed for small businesses, ranging from the popular Cisco brand to lesser-known names like DrayTek and UTT Technologies. We setup and evaluated each to determine how they compare in regards to price, features, and user-friendliness.

8 Wi-Fi mistakes to avoid

Wi-Fi is great when it works right and when it's secure. Although setting up Wi-Fi can seem straightforward, there are many complexities. For example, not performing proper surveys, design work, and maintenance or ignoring security issues can cause major problems.

6 free network vulnerability scanners

Though you may know and follow basic security measures on your own when installing and managing your network and websites, you'll never be able to keep up with and catch all the vulnerabilities by yourself.

8 ways to improve wired network security

We sometimes focus more on the wireless side of the network when it comes to security because Wi-Fi has no physical fences. After all, a war-driver can detect your SSID and launch an attack while sitting out in the parking lot.

Free tools for Windows Server admins

There are endless software tools and utilities out there to help you in managing your network. Here are some of the best free ones. They can help you with deploying, maintaining, troubleshooting, and upgrading Window Servers, your domain, and aid with other miscellaneous network tasks.

Super-fast Wi-Fi: Cisco, Ubiquiti access points top out at nearly 400Mbps

Earlier this year we tested several consumer-level 802.11ac routers. Here, we take a look at two enterprise-level access points. They're a part of the so-called "Wave 1" phase of the 802.11ac standard: both access points support up to three spatial streams and 80 MHz wide channels, offering theoretical data rates up to 1.3Gbps. But just as we saw with the 802.11ac routers, you won't get throughput rates nearly that fast.