Stories by Eric Geier

5 things that will slow your Wi-Fi network Wi-Fi is quite fickle. The contention between Wi-Fi devices and the dynamic communication medium of the airwaves makes it a sensitive technology with many settings and situations that can slow it down.

REVIEW: 5 top hardware-based Wi-Fi test tools A look at penetration testers and airwave monitors from AirCheck, Cape Networks, EyeQ, NetBeez and WiFi Pineapple.

8 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools for Windows and Mac A lok at 8 tools that provide important details on known and unknown aspects of your WiFi network.

5 Ways to Secure Wi-Fi Networks Tips about Wi-Fi security because wireless is inherently less secure.

5 Wi-Fi analyzer and survey apps for Android A review of five mobile survey apps - iBwave Wi-Fi Mobile, iMapper WiFi Pro, WiFi Analyzer and Surveyor from ManageEngine, Wi-Fi Visualizer from ITO Akihiro, and WiTuners Mobile - for enterprises to small offices.

REVIEW: Best VPN routers for small business We looked at six VPN routers designed for small businesses, ranging from the popular Cisco brand to lesser-known names like DrayTek and UTT Technologies. We setup and evaluated each to determine how they compare in regards to price, features, and user-friendliness.

7 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools for Windows and Mac Following up on our previous article highlighting 8 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools, here are 7 more tools that provide important details on known and unknown aspects of your WiFi network.

6 DNS services protect against malware and other unwanted content While many (but not all) users are familiar with the concept of security software, there are more basic ways to protect unwary surfers from phishing sites, botnets, intrusive advertising and other unwanted visitors: DNS services.

8 Wi-Fi mistakes to avoid Wi-Fi is great when it works right and when it's secure. Although setting up Wi-Fi can seem straightforward, there are many complexities. For example, not performing proper surveys, design work, and maintenance or ignoring security issues can cause major problems.

6 free network vulnerability scanners Though you may know and follow basic security measures on your own when installing and managing your network and websites, you'll never be able to keep up with and catch all the vulnerabilities by yourself.

8 ways to improve wired network security We sometimes focus more on the wireless side of the network when it comes to security because Wi-Fi has no physical fences. After all, a war-driver can detect your SSID and launch an attack while sitting out in the parking lot.

Free tools for Windows Server admins There are endless software tools and utilities out there to help you in managing your network. Here are some of the best free ones. They can help you with deploying, maintaining, troubleshooting, and upgrading Window Servers, your domain, and aid with other miscellaneous network tasks.

In Pictures: Macbook Pro delivers blazing speed in Gigabit Wi-Fi test All five tested products validate the superior throughput of 802.11ac

In Pictures: Windows 8.1 networking cheat sheet Whether you’re in IT or an average end user, here’s what you need to know about the changes and new features.