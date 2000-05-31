Cisco Adds More Value For ISPs

BANGKOK (05/31/2000) - Cisco Systems (Thailand) Ltd., is aiming to help all local ISPs (Internet Service Providers) upgrade to an international standard with the announcement of a new service -- Internet Engineering Support (IES).

"Our objective for the new service is to ensure that all service providers have the same business standards as shown by the world's leading ISPs. The IES service is only open to Internet service providers and Loxley Information Services Co. Ltd. (LoxInfo) has become the customer here," said Vorkon Patra-Yanan, managing directory of Cisco Systems (Thailand).

Utilizing the strengths of IP (Internet protocol)-based networks, the IES service includes the following options, 1) consulting services, 2) proactive services, 3) technical support services, 4) onsite visits, and 5) technical updates.

With networking solutions coming thick and fast into the Asia-Pacific region, getting staff that are suitably qualified in the field has become a real challenge for most Asian firms. However, Cisco has invested the time to search for overseas help in addressing the matter, "we have special professionals from the U.S. to assist us," he said.

Cisco will be working with NetOne Network Solution Co. Ltd., as system integrator for local service providers.

Tachpong Hotrabhavananda, president and CEO of LoxInfo said: "With consideration to our continual business growth and the market potential, we want to make sure that we have the best quality of service, or zero downtime, on the system so that our customers can access the service at any time. Those benefits are threefold and include the highest reliability available today, high-speed connections and the highest levels of security."

"A high-speed connection is not dependent only on high bandwidth or internal bandwidth. That is only one factor. You need the right internal network that's more difficult to configure for high speed networks and is the most common problem facing ISPs today. With the new Cisco initiative, LoxInfo can be assured of high-speed access to our service with expertise supplied by Cisco and its system integrator, NetOne," said Tachpong.

He added that with the right Cisco configuration and the correct firewall solution, those moving over to the offering would be able to boast the most secure network.

Vorkon added that at present the contract would extend to one year for all ISPs, as is the case for other countries. Presently, customers such as AOL, AT&T WorldNet, AT&T Canada, BBN, Frontier Global Center, PSINet, ICG NetCom, Hanaro (Korea), Dacom (Korea), Shanghai Online (PRC) and Telstra (Australia) have all switched to the IES service.