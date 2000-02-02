Oracle Provides Users Access To D&B Apps

FRAMINGHAM (02/02/2000) - Matching a move that SAP AG made last February, Oracle Corp. yesterday released a pair of interfaces that let users of its financial applications access The Dun & Bradstreet Corp.'s database of information about customers and vendors.

Until now, Oracle users who wanted to look up credit records, purchasing information and other data collected by Dun & Bradstreet had to do that in a separate application and then enter the information into their financial systems.

The two companies said the new interfaces use XML data-tagging and messaging technology to provide direct Internet links between Oracle's software and the Dun & Bradstreet database. The interfaces support the last two releases of Oracle's applications and have been tested by about five users.

Oracle is selling the interfaces - one for access to customer data and the other for getting information on vendors - through its consulting unit for $45,000 each or $65,000 for the pair. Users also still need to subscribe to Dun & Bradstreet's database before they can access the information.

Frank Fitzsimmons, senior vice president of global marketing at Dun & Bradstreet in Murray Hill, N.J., said the two companies are also talking about the possibility of developing interfaces that would support custom applications based on Oracle's databases. But nothing has been finalized yet, he added.

SAP, the leading vendor of enterprise resource planning applications, announced a similar pair of interfaces with Dun & Bradstreet a year ago.