UPDATE: Free Net Access Coming to Chile

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (02/10/2000) - Just call it an outbreak of free Internet access in Latin America. What started in Brazil and later moved to México has begun to spread throughout the region.

Justice Telecom Corp. announced yesterday that it plans to offer free and unlimited Internet access in Chile under the brand Surfree.cl. Subscribers to the free service get five e-mail accounts and access to online and phone technical support around the clock, the company said in a statement.

The company also plans to offer this service in Perú and Argentina this year, a Justice Telecom spokeswoman said today.

Justice Telecom also has a portfolio of fee-based voice and data communications, including dedicated line, VPNs (virtual private networks), long-distance and Web site hosting. The company is building a regionwide packet-based network able to carry voice, data and multimedia traffic, Justice Telecom said.

IFX Corp. announced in January plans to offer free Internet access starting in mid-February in several Latin American countries, including Chile. [See "IFX to Offer Free Net Access in LatAm," Jan. 6.] Libertis.net, based in México, is also planning to extend its free Internet access service this year to other countries in the region, including Chile. [See "ISP to Offer Free ISP Service Throughout LatAm," Feb. 8.]The spread of free Internet access in Latin America is expected to have a major impact on Internet usage in the region, where currently only 2 percent of the population has access to the Net, according to market research company Jupiter Communications Inc. Cost is often cited by observers as a barrier to the growth in Internet use in the region.

Justice Telecom's Chilean subsidiary can be reached in Santiago, Chile, at +56-2-203-6203 or at http://www.justicetelecom.cl/, and its headquarters in Culver City, California, can be reached at +1-310-526-2000 or at http://www.justicetele.com/. The Chilean free service has its own Web site at http://www.surfree.cl/.