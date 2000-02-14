FRAMINGHAM (02/14/2000) - Keeping that in mind, the Demo 2000 show last week in Palm Springs, Calif., still provided an impressive parade of 81 fledgling companies . . . including a handful that had better keep fresh resumes handy.

Here's a taste of the good and the bad:

Want to see your Web site as others do? Ditch the rose-colored glasses and check out Vividence, which showed off a suite of site analysis services that can be applied not only against your own site to determine what's working and what's not, but also against the sites of competitors. (Warning: The results may cause nausea.) With early customers including Excite@home Corp., Drugstore.com Inc. and AltaVista Co., Vividence uses an army of 85,000 registered testers to build highly detailed reports and recommendations.

Backers include Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers.

Wouldn't life be a bowl of cherries if we could use our Web browsers to make a restaurant reservation or an appointment with the dentist, mechanic or masseuse? (Hey, we're in Palm Springs.) Wouldn't such service providers - and any business that sells time - reap the benefits of increased customer satisfaction that such a reservation system would provide? Xtime believes so, and while this start-up isn't the first to pitch an online reservation system, its full-featured application appears capable of gaining a foothold.

Here's a business plan that might make money for more than just a few entrepreneurs: Half.com bills itself as a cross between eBay Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Customers use the site to sell and buy previously owned mass-produced items - books, CDs, electronics, whatever - that carry a universal product code. Type in the number on an item and Half.com taps its enormous database of UPC information to post your item for sale. The price must be half or less of its original cost. There's no bidding involved. The buyer pays shipping costs. Cancel that garage sale.

The advice sites were out in force: AdviceAmerica.com, Keen.com, GetFit.com, and TheLawPlus.com, which featured a live cameo from Dr. Koop wannabe Ed Koch, the TV judge and former New York mayor. Take my advice: Check 'em out soon; they won't be around long.

A few quickies: A $300 Internet radio from Kerbango will be tucked under many a 'Net Head's Christmas tree this year. And a cool search site called MongoMusic will help audiophiles find new gems. A standalone digital picture frame called StoryBox - from Weave Innovations - may solve the problem of what to buy your parents. PDA junkies will get a kick out of Handspring's new Visor plug-ins, one of which turns the Palm-like device into a digital camera. Although reportedly old hat in Europe, the crowd went bonkers when TeleVend demonstrated its soda machine that spits out cans at the command of a wireless phone call and applies the charge to your phone bill or credit card.

Perhaps the most bizarre dot.com scheme discussed at Demo: Idealab's makeanoffer.com, which, among other things, promises to bring the bids of prospective homebuyers to your attention even if you have not put your house up for sale . . . or even thought about doing so. Makeanoffer.com drew laughs, and not in a good way. Of course, Idealab's Bill Gross has confounded the skeptics before.

One more anecdote: In his talk entitled "The View From Redmond," Microsoft Corp. Vice President of Developer Relations Tod Nielsen had attendees rolling in the aisles with a pair of off-color jokes . . . one so off-color it couldn't be repeated in a family trade publication.

The jokes were funny, but raised two questions: Would such risqu "ice-breakers" be welcome at a company meeting back in Redmond? And is stooping to that level what it takes for a Microsoft guy to win over a crowd these days?

Send Internet news tips and requests for the jokes to buzz@nww.com.