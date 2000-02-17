Xerox Ships Fast Laser Printer Line

SAN FRANCISCO (02/17/2000) - Hard on the heels of acquiring Tektronix's printer division, Xerox Corp. is upgrading its midrange line of office laser printers with five models that offer a network interface and many paper-handling options.

The DocuPrint N2125 has an estimated street cost of $1300 and comes with a 550-sheet paper feeder and 100-sheet auxiliary tray. It can accept one or two additional 550-sheet feeders, which cost about $230 each, and a $250 duplexer is also available. You can get the same printer with no network card; then, it's called the N2125b and priced at $1000.

The N2125's engine speed is specified at 21 pages per minute. PC World clocked the N2125's real-world performance at just shy of 12 pages per minute.

The 60 percent ratio of engine speed to real-world performance is likely to hold for two other new Xerox printers: the 32-ppm DocuPrint N3225, which costs $2500; and the 40-ppm DocuPrint N4025, which costs $2950.

The DocuPrint N3225 and N4025 include two 550-sheet paper trays as standard equipment and can accept a paper-feeding subassembly that includes a 500-sheet drawer and two 1000-sheet drawers. The subassembly, which has an estimated street price of $1050, makes it possible to keep letterhead, separator pages, and other media available at all times. For very long print jobs, you can reload empty drawers while the printer is operating.

The N3225 and N4025 also support an optional collating and stapler unit, priced at $1150 and a ten-bin mailbox for $1200.

The other two new models, the 20-ppm DocuPrint N2025 and 28-ppm N2825, can print on tabloid-size (11-by-17-inch) paper. Options for the N2025 and N2825 include a tabloid-size 500-sheet feeder for about a $290 street price, a tabloid-size 2000-sheet feeder for about $1050, and a tabloid-size duplexer for $440.