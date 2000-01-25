IBM touts copper chip-powered Web server

IBM yesterday introduced what it maintained is the world's fastest four-way Web server.

IBM's RS/6000 44P Model 270 is powered by up to four 375MHz Power3-II microprocessors and IBM's AIX operating system, IBM said in a statement. Geared for running electronic commerce applications or general business applications for small- and medium-sized companies, the Model 270 derives its speed in part from the copper -- instead of aluminum -- wiring technology incorporated in its 64-bit Power3-II chips, IBM said. IBM's S80 enterprise server also uses the copper wire technology, the company said.

The Model 270 and its kin, the Model 170, can be directly attached to IBM's 2104 Expandable Storage Plus (Ultra2 SCSI), which is designed to house up to 10 drive bays, IBM said. The servers contain built-in service processors that continuously monitor operations, and both servers can also be directly attached to the IBM 7133 Serial Disk System, the company said.

Pricing for the Model 270 starts at $US16,995 for a single processor system and $35,995 for a four-way system, IBM said. The Model 170 starts at $10,495 for the 333MHz-based system and $15,495 for the 400MHz-based system, the company said.