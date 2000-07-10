Gocorp goes hard before government clamps down

Australian internet gamer Gocorp has flown in the face of the Federal government's impending online gaming moratorium, on Friday adding wireless betting to its list of offerings.

Federal IT Minister Richard Alston said in a statement last month that Australian-registered online gamers that acquired licences before May 19 would still be allowed to continue operating after that date, but that they would not be allowed to offer any new services if the moratorium is passed.

However, Gocorp CEO Paul Appleby said the government had failed to make clear whether wireless gaming offerings, such as WAP (wireless application protocol), were considered new services.

" 'New services' is yet to be defined," Appleby complained. "What does it mean?"

Alston's office would not comment on "specific cases" of new gaming services. "Legislation is yet to be drafted," a spokesperson from Alston's office said.

Government officials say the moratorium is expected to be passed easily in parliament in August.

Gocorp's WAP offering is the result of an alliance with mobile handset manufacturer Ericsson.

Appleby said an array of such arrangements was in store for Gocorp; the Ericsson partnership is non-exclusive and does not involve money being exchanged.