Compuware DevPartner Studio 7.1 Professional Edition Wins Software Development Productivity Award

<p>Sydney, 25 March 2004: Compuware Asia-Pacific announced today that DevPartner Studio 7.1 Professional Edition has won a Software Development Productivity Award in the "Utilities" category.</p>

<p>This marks the second consecutive year Compuware DevPartner Studio has received this award, reaffirming DevPartner Studio as a software development product of choice. The Software Development Jolt Product Excellence and Productivity Awards are presented annually to products that have "jolted" the industry with their impact on creating faster, easier and more efficient software.</p>

<p>Software Development editors, columnists and industry gurus selected a winner in 13 categories from more than 300 nominations. One Jolt award and three Productivity awards were presented in each category. DevPartner Studio was recognised due to its extended testing and performance coverage, which encompasses all aspects of distributed applications.</p>

<p>“We developed DevPartner Studio 7.1 because we recognised there was a need for a high quality tool in the burgeoning .NET environment” said Peter Pritchard, Regional Marketing Director, Compuware Asia Pacific. We are thrilled and honoured that The Software Development Awards have recognised the value that Compuware DevPartner Studio provides to the developer community. Winning a Productivity award not only acknowledges Compuware as a leading provider of software development solutions, but reaffirms our commitment to provide our customers with reliable, high-performance quality products."</p>

<p>Compuware DevPartner Studio Professional Edition provides an award-winning suite of software development tools that helps developers build reliable, high-performance applications and components for Microsoft .NET as well as native Windows platforms. Building new .NET applications that may integrate with native components and moving existing native applications to .NET are tasks prone to integration and migration problems, coding errors and problems with runtime performance and test coverage. DevPartner Studio helps to locate errors early, to tune runtime performance and to assure thorough testing of applications written in .NET, native code or a combination of the two.</p>

<p>Winners of Software Development Magazine's 14th Annual Jolt Product Excellence and Productivity Awards were announced during a special awards ceremony held on March 17, 2004 at the Software Development West Conference and Exposition at the San Jose Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.</p>

<p>-ends-</p>

<p>For Information on the 14th Annual Software Development Jolt Excellence and Productivity Awards:</p>

<p>http://www.sdmagazine.com/pressroom/031804_jolt_winners.pdf></p>

