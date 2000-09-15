Ericsson, Microsoft Team for Production

L. M. Ericsson Telephone Co. and Microsoft Corp. announced a joint venture this week to build and market mobile e-mail products made available through wireless carriers for consumers and corporate customers. Ericsson Microsoft Mobile Venture AB in Stockholm will have regional centers around the world. The products will integrate the Windows 2000 server and exchange platforms with Ericsson infrastructure and wireless Internet phones and other devices. The two companies are dedicated to jointly supporting open standards and newer technologies such as Bluetooth, Wireless Application Protocol and Universal Plug and Play.

