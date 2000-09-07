The Untethered Campus

SAN FRANCISCO (09/07/2000) - Students at the University of Oregon in Eugene will surf the Web a little easier when they return to campus this month. Over the spring and summer, the university's network department installed and tested wireless network-access points, which let a student using a laptop with a special card tap into the network over radio frequencies.

By the end of the year, two dozen of these access points will cover 80 percent of the campus, says Jose Dominguez, senior network engineer. We spoke with Dominguez and Joe St. Sauver, assistant director of academic user services, about their efforts to untether the campus.

Why are you investing in wireless networks instead of tethered connections?

Joe St. Sauver: The wireless access points are supplements, but they don't replace the [phone] jacks you'll find in the dormitory or library walls. Still, wireless technology now is solid and offers more than adequate transmission speeds for most users - approximately 11Mbps.

Where can students get wireless access to the campus network or the Internet?

Jose Dominguez: Most of the wireless coverage is around the student union, and we plan to extend it to public areas where students hang out. The plan is way more ambitious for this coming year: We're going to provide wireless access in all three libraries. We're also going to build a new business school, and most online access will be wireless there.

Thousands of students will be logging on to the network. How many of them can your wireless infrastructure handle?

JD: Right now wireless is a shared medium, and the access points don't limit the number of users. You will start noticing the speed degrading as more users connect to one access point. In those situations, you add access points to balance the load. We also are working with vendors to do load-balancing - where an access point can redirect a student to another access point.

Students tend to do a lot of file-sharing. Do you think this might bog down things?

JD: Let's say some students in their dormitory are downloading MP3s through the wired connection. I don't see any problem with that because our wired capacity is so much greater, but in a wireless environment, you will notice that it will degrade service to the other users.

Any other challenges to going wireless?

JD: Wireless is an excellent technology but it also has a lot of problems. Privacy is one concern. We jokingly term wireless connectivity as "drive-by networking." We plan on deploying a virtual private network to address privacy.

What's on the horizon for the university?

JD: When you consider that the cost of a wireless PC card is constantly dropping, we anticipate the need to add more [wireless access points]. You should be able to go from one building to the next, or one class to the next, without having to disconnect from the network. I think that'll sell with the students.