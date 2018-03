AT&T Labs will close its San Jose facility and lay off the approximately 40 employees there, the company said this week. Spokesman Mike Dickman said the operation involves a single development team, whose members have the option to transfer. The company decided to close the site because it isn't focused on an area of current interest, he said.

