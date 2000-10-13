Compaq anoints Penman's replacement

Compaq has appointed Paul Brandling as managing director for the South Pacific region as replacement for the retiring Ian Penman.

Brandling was formerly the general manager of enterprise solutions and services group for Compaq Australia, and has been with the company for almost eight of his 14 years in the IT industry.

Over the 12 years since Ian Penman established Compaq Computer's presence in Australia, its channel strategy has changed dramatically and sometimes controversially. Penman was involved with many changes that had the channel in a sweat, from the absorbing of Digital's popular channel strategy into Compaq's through to the storm raised by the opening of Compaq's Connect direct retail stores.

In addition to channel appeasement and growing the Connect franchise chain, Brandling's biggest challenge will be living up to Penman's more recent vision of Compaq becoming more of a services organisation than a box moving vendor. As part of a global image reinvention, the vendor has already made some progress in this direction, demonstrating significantly larger percentages of services-based revenues in recent quarters.

"I will focus on three key areas - drive services and people as a competitive differentiator, leverage Compaq's innovative technology with quality execution to optimise the customer experience and continue to enhance partnerships to offer customers the best possible solutions," Brandling said.