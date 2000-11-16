Cars Will Be Major Net-Service Vehicles

Cars in the future will deliver Internet-based services and entertainment to users, a Mercedes Benz USA executive said at Comdex Wednesday in the first ever keynote address at the trade show given by an automotive executive.

Mercedes models to come will provide dynamic maps that use information from other cars that have traveled a route, download movies from video stores via short-range wireless networks and pass on information from connected home appliances such as an empty refrigerator, said Ken Enders, vice president of marketing for Mercedes Benz USA, a subsidiary of Daimler Benz AG. With the average American in a vehicle for 90 minutes each day, autos will become a common place to seek information from the Internet.

Trade show attendees should get used to seeing automakers at computer events (Mercedes is the official automotive sponsor of this year's Comdex) as the two industries begin to cooperate more.

"The power of combining the marketing expertise and the technological innovation of both our industries could be exponential," Enders said.

"Don't be surprised to see more of the likes of me at future computer trade shows," he said.

