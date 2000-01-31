NEC Begins Shipping 128MB VC SDRAM

TOKYO (01/31/2000) - NEC Corp. today began shipping sample versions of a new 128M-bit synchronous DRAM (dynamic random access memory) featuring the company's virtual channel memory technology.

The new chips announced today are available in both PC100 and PC133 types. NEC plans to follow the samples with commercial versions of the chips, available from April, the company said in a statement.

Virtual channel memory (VCM) is an NEC-developed system that enhances the performance of memory chips. It was introduced by the company in 1997 and offered royalty-free to any company wishing to support the system. Internal to the memory chips, VCM can help realize a 30 percent increase in system performance in a typical PC and requires only a compatible memory controller.

In addition to NEC, Hyundai Electronics Industries Co. and Infineon Technologies AG are supporting the system in their memory chips and several major Taiwanese chipset manufacturers are producing VCM compatible memory controllers.

