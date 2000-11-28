Thieves escape with SDRAM haul

Memory wholesaler Amicroe Australia yesterday lost $150,000 worth of SDRAM to some cunning thieves who stole 15 parcels of the product from a DHL van.

The thieves broke into the van parked outside offices in Lavender St, Milsons Point, and hand-picked the boxes of up to 1000 pieces of Spectec SDRAM PC133 modules en-route from the US to Amicroe's North Sydney office.

Scott Clark, Amicroe's operations manager, told ARN with memory costs rising by up to 30 per cent, the technology has become a hot target for the black market.

He suspected the haul could have been an inside job as no other boxes were removed from the truck.

"If you've got an unscrupulous manufacturer (this SDRAM) may go into a machine and you won't know about it," he said.

Clark warned resellers, however, that the product is easily identified by the "superman S symbol".

Amicroe is expecting a police report on the incident today and expects the company's insurance will cover the loss.

The company's key reseller customers include Harvey Norman, Leading Edge, Dick Smith and Tandy.