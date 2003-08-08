Certified gateway safety opens doors

Macquarie Corporate Telecommunications is the first telecommunications carrier to achieve Defence Signals Directorate (DSD) Gateway Certification.

As one of only four Internet gateway service providers in Australia to have the Gateway Certification, Macquarie is in a prime position to win Commonwealth Government contracts.

For example, the Australian Taxation Office recently included Gateway Certification as acompulsory requirement in a request for tender to provide Internet services.

The Department of Defence will also be adopting Gateway Certification as amandatory standard in order to tender for business. Macquarie's General Manager of Hosting Solutions, Glen Noble said in today's environment both departments and companies require IT security levels previously only used in areas such as defence or intelligience.

"Stringent certification is an important way for organisations to identify an outsourcing partner that can deliver these levels of security and in doing so, help ease the burden of building and maintaining these systems," he said. he said.

"Certification doesn’t just cover technology - anyone can buy an expensive firewall. What is important is how you respond when there is a security issue. Gateway recognises that we have the processes, people, systems, documentation and redundancy in place to support these services,."

Macquarie’s Government Business unit, launched in 2001, has already won significant contractswith a number of agencies including the including the Department of Industry Tourism and Resources, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, and the Australian Institute of Criminology.