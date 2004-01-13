<p>NCR designs and commissions Scalable, Mission-Critical Converged IP Network for NSW Police</p>

<p>Recognition of NCR’s proven track record and best-in-class capabilities</p>

<p>Sydney - NCR Australia’s Worldwide Customer Services (WCS) division has just completed the implementation of a mission-critical converged IP network for

NSW Police between the Sydney Police Centre at Surry Hills and former Darlinghurst offices, and at their imposing new Police Headquarters at Parramatta, in Sydney’s west.</p>

<p>The implementation included the integration of several key components of the police network from its former headquarters at Darlinghurst and the Sydney Police Centre at Surry Hills, into the new Parramatta site. The overall Police project involved creating a new data centre, and moving the Information Technology Department and over two thousand staff, and laying the communications foundations for police applications. These applications allow for storage, retrieval and communication of multi-media based traffic required for key Police applications such as identification checks at roadside.</p>

<p>NCR's communications-project undertaking, which began in May 2003, was completed in August on time and within budget. The second phase of the project involved a network design and commissioning at the offices of the Police Executive. This was completed at the end of September 03.</p>

<p>NSW Police project director of Property Services, Mr Barry Mullins said, “As NSW Police was moving to new offices in Parramatta, management decided to balance the core operational infrastructures between the Sydney Police Centre and the new Parramatta site to minimise business risk. We will continue to host our operational infrastructure at Surry Hills, and use it as a disaster recovery site, although new additions to the network will likely take place at Parramatta and other executive offices in the Sydney CBD."</p>

<p>“The Parramatta office will house around 2,200 employees and the logistics of the project was a sizeable task. The assistance the NCR technical team has provided our people in designing and commissioning core communications infrastructure and bedding in the new infrastructure with minimum disruption to work flow has been extremely good.”</p>

<p>Mr. Mullins said the move also gave the Police the opportunity to roll out a Cisco based converged IP communications solution, which gives the Police the option to migrate towards voice-data integration when the need arise.</p>

<p>NCR’s General Manager for WCS, Asia Pacific, Mr. Noel Pettitt, said: “The project is a very prestigious one for us. It clearly demonstrated that NSW Police had faith in NCR's ability to design, commission and move their operational infrastructure without disruption to their day to day business, and also implement the converged IP network solution."</p>

<p>“Given the amount of sensitive information stored in the Police databases and that is moved across the network on a daily basis, it is a strong endorsement of the global services capabilities and standards of practice NCR possesses.”</p>

<p>Mr. Pettitt added that although NCR WCS was the incumbent services provider for the Police network, winning the Parramatta contract was not a “done deal”.</p>

<p>NSW Police went to tender in early 2003 and the terms were extremely stringent with a select group of five Industry heavyweights invited to respond.</p>

<p>“At the end of the day, it was NCR’s relationship with NSW Police, coupled with our knowledge of their systems and business needs; best-in-class design and delivery capabilities and our many industry partnerships globally that got us over the line,” he said.</p>

<p>Established in 1862 by the Police Regulation Act, NSW Police is Australia’s oldest and largest, and one of the biggest in the English speaking world.</p>

<p>The need for a scalable, sophisticated and mission-critical communications network is paramount, given the Police force employs more than 17,000 people, 13,300 of whom are uniformed officers for who the communications network plays an integral role of enabling safety in the community.</p>

<p>NSW Police serves a population of seven million in an area covering 801,600 sq km that is comparable to Texas in the USA and double the combined geographic areas of England, Scotland and Wales.</p>

<p>The NSW Police force operates on land, sea and in the air. It has more than 500 police stations that serve communities speaking more than 30 languages.</p>

<p>NSW Police provides a range of services to the community, including preventing, detecting and investigating crime, monitoring and promoting road safety, maintaining social order, traffic control, intelligence analysis and anti-terrorist negotiations among other things.</p>

