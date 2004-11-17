Deloittes Boosts Revenues And Employee Productivity With Intel Centrino Mobile Technology

<p>Better mobile computing improves employee connectivity and customer service, promising at least 4 per cent to 5 per cent in additional revenues for Australian member firm of global professional services firm, Deloittes</p>

<p>Sydney, Australia, 17 September 2004 – Professional services firm Deloittes projects more than 4 per cent to 5 per cent in additional revenues over three years thanks to the rollout of more than 2000 wirelessly connected notebook PCs across its workforce.</p>

<p>Approximately 70 per cent of Deloittes' 3000-strong workforce spends most of its time away from the office, working at client sites or on the road. In the past, accessing business information while mobile was often difficult and frustrating. Access improved during a 70-person Mobility Usage Trial that ran over 90 days late in 2003, during which Deloittes, along with Intel Solution Services, tested notebook PCs using Intel® Centrino™ mobile technology and a combination of GPRS, CDMA-1xRTT and 802.11b WiFi wireless WAN technologies.</p>

<p>Results of the trial were strongly positive, with employees reporting that easier access to Deloittes' information resources meant they were able to work more effectively during the day, to respond to client enquiries from the field and to potentially secure more new business by getting faster access to the right information. In surveys of pilot participants, some respondents said improved mobility had helped them respond to clients faster.</p>

<p>“It became obvious fairly quickly that our decision would be based on mobile technology,” said Damian Cook, director, Deloittes Australia. “It’s been very difficult for our people to connect from client sites, and we needed a mobile solution that’s not reliant on client networks. Using Intel Centrino mobile technology and wireless WAN connectivity, we have seen not only a reduction in the hours that employees work but an increase in their productivity. We’ve also seen work-life balance improve, and that is an important part of our culture at Deloittes. We want our people to work smarter, not harder.”</p>

<p>The survey also revealed that the new technology had increased billable hours by an average of more than three hours per week. These improvements are projected to deliver a full project payback within the first six months of the project, and a 4-per cent to 5-per cent increase in new revenues over three years using the new technology, once the technologies are implemented by Deloittes which is in the process of deciding the appropriate action.</p>

<p>The combination of 802.11b wireless LAN access, provided through Intel Centrino mobile technology, and long-distance wireless WAN connectivity, has delivered an always-connected wireless workplace where employees can connect to information resources and to each other, with unprecedented flexibility.</p>

<p>“With such a high proportion of workers in the field, Deloittes has always been a leader in implementing mobility solutions,” said Philip Cronin, general manager, Intel Australia. “Intel Centrino mobile technology, paired with wireless WAN services, has improved the equation further by giving Deloittes' workers access any time, any where to networked resources on a computing platform that runs longer, weighs less and connects better.”</p>

<p>“Enabling workers to be more effective delivers benefits for everyone. We have been proud to help Deloittes realise and, through our Intel Solution Services engagement, identify both bottom-line and work-life benefits from the intelligent application of mobile technology,” Cronin added.</p>

<p>“Intel Solution Services assisted us with the technological roll-out as well as the development and analysis of user surveys. They brought expertise and objectivity to the process,” added Cook.</p>

<p>About Intel</p>

<p>Intel, the world’s largest chip maker, is also a leading manufacturer of computer, networking and communications products. Additional information about Intel is available at www.intel.com/pressroom.</p>

<p>- ENDS -</p>

<p>Intel is a trademark or registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.</p>

<p>*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.</p>

<p>For more information please contact:</p>

<p>Daniel Anderson

Intel Australia Pty Ltd

Tel: +61 2 9937 5886

Mob: +61 0418 686 775

Email: daniel.anderson@intel.com</p>

<p>Debbie Sassine

Spectrum Communications

Tel: +61 2 9954 3299

Mob: +61 0405 735 323

Email: debbies@spectrumcomms.com.au</p>