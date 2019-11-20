Mark Innes takes over as Google Cloud’s ANZ head

Former regional Salesforce chief takes on top local role at cloud provider

Former Salesforce executive vice president and general manager, APAC, Mark Innes, will take charge of Google Cloud’s ANZ business.

As of 18 November, Innes took over as Google Cloud vice-president of Australia and Zealand and APAC industry verticals, replacing Colin Timm.

Timm, who has held senior roles at Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Telstra, was announced in September 2017 as Google Cloud’s for ANZ country manager, following the June 2017 launch of the cloud provider’s Sydney region. Google Cloud said Timm was stepping down from his role.

"Mark Innes has joined Google Cloud as vice president of Australia and Zealand and APAC Industry Verticals as of 18 Nov 2019,” a statement issued by Google Cloud said.

“Mark most recently served as the executive vice president and general manager of APAC at Salesforce and he brings with him many years of rich expertise growing enterprise businesses across APAC.”



Salesforce’s local operations are currently led by Pip Marlow. Marlow was appointed CEO of Salesforce Australia and New Zealand in August this year.

