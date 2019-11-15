Vic Health & Human Services to ditch unsupported finance system for Oracle’s cloud

Victoria’s Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) is gearing up for a mega-project to shift its finance system to the cloud.

The department currently uses Oracle E-Business Suite Financials, hosted by Victorian shared services agency Cenitex. The system was originally implemented in 1995 and has been extensively customised. The most recent upgrade was in 2012, and currently the department is running version EBS 11i.

DHHS plans to shift to Oracle’s ERP Cloud SaaS offering.

“Almost 20 years from inception, the finance system requires renewal,” states a report commissioned by the department from DXC’s Oracle consulting arm, DXC Red Rock.

The report, the final version of which was issued in June 2019, notes that “support for EBS 11i is no longer provided and support for EBS R12 is expected to end in 2030”.

“Furthermore, Oracle’s research and development investment is going into Cloud capabilities which are seeing the emergence of potentially significantly different workplaces that are highly dependent on digital technologies,” the document adds.

DHHS’ “current state and environmental factors, such as renewal of other systems, architecture present a unique opportunity to enhance the department’s ability to deliver and improve services to the Victorian public affordably,” the report states.

The Victorian government in 2018 selected Oracle to be its strategic partner for financial systems across all of its major departments and agencies, as well as the state’s councils, with an eye to standardising on Oracle ERP Cloud.

DHHS is currently seeking proposals from Oracle implementation partners to help it roll out the new system and provide support.

“The scope of work includes implementation of core financial functionality across Record to Report, Procure to Pay, Order to Cash, Treasury and Asset Accounting,” states a request for tender issued by the department.

The successful tenderer will initially be engaged to assess the proposed design for the new financial system, the department said.

DHHS is aiming for a go-live date of 1 July 2021.