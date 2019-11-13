Pulumi infrastructure-as-code tool adds .NET language support

Pulumi allows devs and ops to provision and manage infrastructure on Kubernetes and public clouds using popular programming languages

Pulumi has added .NET language support to its open source tool for Kubernetes and cloud provisioning and management. The Pulumi infrastructure-as-code tool now allows developers to declaratively provision cloud infrastructure using Microsoft .NET languages.

With Pulumi, developers can use .NET languages including C#, VB.NET, and F# to declaratively provision infrastructure on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Kubernetes. The tool already supported JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, and Go.

Developers can use their code editor while leveraging “infrastructure as code” techniques. Pulumi’s infrastructure-as-code approach combines an object model, an evaluation runtime, and desired state to make infrastructure easy to replicate across clouds. Pulumi has an SDK with a CLI and libraries. A preview of Pulumi for .NET Core has been made available.

Other Pulumi capabilities include:

Automatic creating, updating, and deleting of cloud resources, removing manual point-and-clicking in cloud management consoles and ad-hoc scripts.

Support for IDEs and tools including Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.

Reuse of any existing NuGet library.

Deployment using Azure DevOps Pipelines, GitHub Actions, and more than a dozen integrations.

Support for Docker containers, serverless functions, and databases such as Azure Cosmos DB.

Pulumi said the infrastructure-as-code approach has become more relevant with cloud capabilities including microservices, containers, serverless, and data stores permeating application architecture. Pulumi’s approach is intended to help developers and infrastructure teams work together.

The company presented an example in which a user wants to build an application using an Azure Cosmos DB for global data distribution, with a C# serverless application to scale alongside the database. Developers might use any number of tools to create the infrastructure, such as JSON, YAML, a DSL, or manual pointing-and-clicking in the Azure Portal or other cloud console. Instead of these specialized approaches, Pulumi allows developers to use programming languages they are already familiar with, such as C# or VB.NET.

Pulumi launched a year ago with support for TypeScript, which is also a Microsoft project, as well as support for Python and Go. Pulumi recently reached a 1.0 release milestone.

How to access Pulumi for .NET

Pulumi can be accessed from the Pulumi website.