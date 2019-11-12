Queensland government looks to open source for single sign-on project

Red Hat Single Sign-On, which is based on the open source Keycloak project, and the Apollo GraphQL API Gateway platform will be the two key software components underpinning a Queensland effort to deliver a single login for access to online government services.

Queensland is implementing single sign-on capabilities for state government services, including ‘tell us once’ capabilities that will allow basic personal details of individuals to be, where consent is given by an individual, shared between departments and agencies.

The move follows a proof of concept to test the design of key components, including API-based inter-agency data sharing, customer personalisation and a co-development and management platform.

The proof of concept was based on the federated identity blueprint issued by the state government in 2017.

Documents released by the Queensland government states that the Tell Us Once (TUO) project will be a “foundational platform” to help deliver a single customer login across services.





The TUO project will cover online authentication, proof of address, the ability for a change of address to be replicated to relevant government agencies, and customer contact details and communications preferences.



As part of the project the Department of Housing and Public Works (HPW) is currently seeking to stand up a panel of systems integrators to help implement three workstreams: The authentication and authorisation platform, the graph API platform for service integration and information sharing, and the design and launch of a whole of government ‘centre for enablement’ that will support the ongoing evolution of the service’s key software platforms “based upon a DevSecOps model”.

The TUO project comes as Queensland seeks to make more government transactions available through online channels, with a document released last month by HPW acknowledging that the state has not kept pace with digital transformation efforts in New South Wales and Victoria.

At a federal level, the Digital Transformation Agency has been working on developing ‘tell us once’ capabilities. The DTA is leading the Commonwealth digital identity program, GovPass.