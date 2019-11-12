NBN Co hits 10.2M premises ready to connect

Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) builder NBN Co has declared an additional 335,000 premises ready to connect during the September quarter, bringing the total to 10.2 million premises ready to connect to the network at the end of the period.



There are about 6.03 million premises connected to the NBN.



NBN Co also saw total revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 rise 41 per cent to $876 million in comparison to the corresponding period, for the three months ending 30 September.

Residential Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was up, to $45, from $43, mainly driven by the majority of new or existing customers either choosing or upgrading to wholesale speed tiers of 50 Mbps or more.

As of 30 September, 66 per cent of residential and business customers were using retail broadband plans based on wholesale speed tiers of 50 Mbps or above, NBN Co said.

On the business front, revenue rose $102 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $149 million in the first quarter of 2020.

“As a result of the considerable investment we’re making in the network and the significant wholesale discounts and additional data inclusions we plan to introduce in the coming months, in conjunction with our retail partners, we will continue to enhance our high-speed broadband offering to customers,” NBN Co CEO, Stephen Rue, said.

Recently NBN Co pushed ahead with two changes foreshadowed in the company’s second round of consultation on wholesale prices, shedding the details later this month.

The first is discounting the fee charged when an NBN service is transferred from one retail service provider (RSP) to another. Currently the network access wholesaler slugs RSPs with a $22.50 charge for transfers, but from 29 November that will be reduced to $5 via a discount.



From 6 December, NBN Co will also go ahead with changes to its bundled 25Mbps product. Currently that product costs $45 a month and includes 2Mbps of end user capacity (CVC). NBN Co plans to cut the effective cost of the bundle to $37, while reducing included CVC to 1.25Mbps.

