Red Hat’s Quarkus Java stack moves toward production release

The fast, lightweight, open source Quarkus Java stack will graduate from its current beta designation and become available as a production release at the end of November. Sponsored by Red Hat, the microservices-oriented Java stack supports both reactive and imperative programming models.

Quarkus is a Kubernetes-native Java stack for cloud-native and serverless application development. Quarkus promises faster startup times and lower memory consumption than traditional Java-based microservices frameworks. It features a reactive core based on Vert.x, a toolkit for building reactive applications based on the JVM, and the ability to automatically reflect code changes in running applications.

Other features of Quarkus 1.0 include:

APIs for building cloud-native applications.

Integrations with other technologies including the Apache Kafka streaming platform, Eclipse MicroProfile for Java microservices, Hibernate object-relational mapping, and RESTEasy for REST web services.

MicroProfile open tracing for observing traffic patterns.

MicroProfile Metrics for exposing the JVM, Quarkus runtime, and custom application metrics to monitoring platforms such as Prometheus.

Java framework extensions to support compiling an application to a native binary.

A non-blocking security layer enabling reactive authentication and authorization and allowing reactive security operations to integrate with Vert.x.

Improved Spring API compatibility including Spring Web, Spring Data JPA, and Spring DI.

Planned additions to Quarkus include:

Enhanced Spring API compatibility.

Improved observability.

Support for long-running transactions.

Java 11 native compilation support.

Quarkus supports Java 8, Java 11, and Java 13 when used on the JVM.

Getting started with Quarkus

Developers need an IDE such as Eclipse or Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code editor. Instructions on ramping up with Quarkus can be found on quarkus.io. Quarkus is available under an Apache Software License 2.0 or a compatible license.