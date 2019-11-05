BPAY opens APIs to developers

New developer portal will make it easier for organisations to integrate support for bill payment service, BPAY says

BPAY Group has made a series of APIs providing access to some of the core features of its platform available through an online developer portal.

The bill payment processor has launched an initial collection of four APIs for third-party developers, but says more are on the way.

“The BPAY Group Developer Portal was created to build a one stop shop for the developers, product managers and other innovators who are actively looking to improve experiences for their customers,” BPAY Group’s GM product, scheme and business development, Keith Brown, said in a statement.

The company said that the APIs were a response to its customers asking for a simpler way to implement its payment service.

“The APIs have the potential to transform the way our customers interact with the BPAY payment service. In addition to improved access, a vast range of opportunities are opened for new products, business development and efficiencies,” Brown said.

The new portal includes a sandbox for testing.

The first BPAY APIs support retrieving the details of a biller, validating payment details, generating batch files in a specified bank format, and generating a BPAY Customer Reference Number and associated QR code.

The portal also offers access to Sypht’s APIs. Sypht is an independent business unit within BPAY Group founded in partnership with BCG Digital Ventures. Its platform supports extracting fields from documents uploaded as PDF, PNG and JPG files.

The production use of some BPAY Group APIs is limited to BPAY Scheme Members (such as financial institutions), BPAY Scheme Participants (including billers and batch payers), or certain service providers.

BPAY has separate registration process for production access requests.

Up to 200,000 API calls per month are available for free. More intensive usage incurs monthly fees (there is currently no charge for using the sandbox, however).