ICT migrants in sight as govt launches talent program

Skilled migrants will need to prove they'll be earning more than $149,000 per year.

Highly skilled migrants in the areas of ICT, cyber security, quantum information/advanced digital, and data science are some of the top industry sectors the government is targeting as part of its Global Talent Independent Program.

Being touted as a major new initiative in “Australia’s immigration strategy” the program will see highly skilled migrants in selected industries receiving a fast-tracked process to permanent residency in Australia, just as long as they’re likely to earn more than $149,000 per year.

Other industries also being targeted include agtech, fintech, medtech, energy and mining, and space and advanced manufacturing. About 5000 places will be offered through the program in 2019/2020.

Applicants will have a dedicated Home Affairs contact to guide them through the process, and applications will receive the highest priority processing. Usual character, security and integrity checks will also apply.

Under the program, Global Talent officers from the Department of Home Affairs have already been stationed in Berlin, Washington DC, Singapore, Shanghai, Santiago, Dubai and New Delhi.

“Over time, the Global Talent program has the potential to have a transformative impact on the Australian economy,” Minister for immigration, citizenship and migrant services, David Coleman, said.

Furthermore Minister for Industry, Karen Andrews, added the program will drive growth in the local tech industry as it will open up access to skilled global specialists.

“These high-growth sectors exist in truly global markets. For our domestic tech industry to grow, businesses need to be able to hire skilled Australian workers as well as access the capabilities of specialists from across the world,” Andrews said.

“We can create high-paying local jobs by making Australia a global technology hub and the global talent program is a signal to tech companies that we’re open for business.”

In August, the federal government made its Global Talent Employer Sponsored (GTES) program permanent, making it easier for big business and tech start-ups to hire overseas talent for highly skilled roles.

This initiative was announced in March last year after ending the 457 visa class.



