Queensland government plays digital catch-up with NSW, Victoria

Queensland is seeking to make more government transactions available through online channels, with a document issued by the Department of Housing and Public Works (HPW) acknowledging that the state has not kept pace with digital transformation efforts in New South Wales and Victoria.

Historically, the state government has “adopted a gradual and incremental service transformation approach across the public sector,” a document issued by the department states. However, satisfaction with government service delivery is “plateauing” and “consistent with Government not keeping pace with the increasing expectations of citizens and industry”.

“If this trend continues, Queensland risks falling further behind other jurisdictions locally and globally, and will fail to deliver services that Queenslanders need, in the way that they want to access them,” the document states.

Both NSW and Victoria have established one-stop shops for service delivery – Service NSW and Service Victoria – that have focused on increasing the number of government transactions available online. HPW said that the new initiative, which is part of “me.qld”, will build on the experience of Queensland’s one-stop shop program, which run until 2018.

HPW has begun seeking quotes to provide an “analogue to digital service”. The department is seeking a roughly three-month engagement with a supplier to help it design and implement a prototype digital service based transforming “high value, wide reach and high impact transactions that are currently part or wholly analogue” into “fully online” transactions.

The idea is to employ “start-up and agile approaches” to quickly prototype “one or two selected use cases or customer journeys” that will eventually be available from the Qld Online platform (qld.gov.au).

Mandatory requirements for a successful tenderer include access CX and solution design experts for online transactional services, as well as experience in business process redesign using human-centred design methodology, and Agile and DevOps expertise.

Making government services easy to use is one of the priorities outlined in the ‘Our Future State’ plan released in 2018. Our Future State set a target of by 2020 70 per cent of Queenslanders reporting satisfaction with the ease of accessing state government services.