Vocus details suppliers for ‘Future State’ network transformation

Arista, Ciena and DGIT to help deliver programmable network for Vocus, ditch legacy

Vocus Group has revealed details of key partners for its network transformation program, which the telco says will speed up provisioning and offer more self-service options to its business customers.

“We are excited to announce today the appointment of Arista Networks, Ciena’s Blue Planet and DGIT Systems, as key technology partners who share Vocus’ drive for innovation and will help us deliver market-leading experiences for our customers,” group chief executive Kevin Russell said in a statement.

In July, the CEO said that the company’s ‘Future State’ initiative would build on its efforts to consolidate to a single core network, simplifying the legacy of a number of acquisitions, including the 2015 purchase of Amcom, the 2016 merger with M2, which itself had conducted a string of acquisitions, and the purchase of Nextgen Networks.

Vocus said it intended to lean on software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) to deliver a programmable network. Russell told the July strategy briefing that Vocus Network Services, which includes the its enterprise, government and wholesale businesses, is the group’s “core business”. (Earlier in the year the company revealed it wouldn’t seek to boost its fixed-line consumer business, including NBN.)

“We’re building a digital network that puts the tools and capability in customers’ hands, and intelligently gives them power back,” Russell said today.

Vocus said today that Arista Networks has been appointed its supplier of Layer 2 and Layer 3 network equipment. Ciena’s Blue Planet will supply automation software and professional services “to give Vocus deep insights and control of its new programmable network, help transform operations and optimise business processes,” Vocus said.

DGIT Systems will offer advanced business support systems (BSS) capabilities. Vocus has previously revealed it planned to reduce costs by consolidating eight BSSes into two off-the-shelf, cloud-based systems.