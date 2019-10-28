NIB subsidiary shifts core insurance system to the cloud

The core insurance system of GU Health, the corporate health insurance business of NIB, has been migrated to Amazon Web Services’ cloud.

AWS today released details of the migration, which it said was a milestone for cloud services in Australia. The shift was completed in September, with NIB drawing on CMD Solutions and AWS’s Professional Services team for the project.

NIB said that it consulted extensively with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) over the migration of the system of record for GU Health.

“We run a cloud-first approach on AWS, which helps us to create great member experiences, improve operational efficiencies, build greater resilience, and improve our security posture,” NIB chief information officer Brendan Mills said in a statement.

“Migrating our core insurance systems is a significant step forward in our cloud migration to AWS, which started only four years ago. We’ve built our maturity through this multi-year phased adoption by working with our partners and the regulator, and now are confident about safely running our most critical workloads on the platform without compromising our risk and security posture.”

In an address last year, APRA chairperson Wayne Byres said that the regulator was taking a “more open stance on cloud usage”.

While APRA previously had reservations with regulated entities using cloud services for initiatives involving high levels of inherent risks, cloud providers had strengthened their security controls and monitoring capabilities.

In addition, regulated organisations such as banks and insurers had shown improved management capabilities and processes for overseeing the use of cloud services.

“Our number one priority has always been to ensure the security of our members’ information,” Mills said. “We have worked hard to create strong security controls and supporting documentation for adhering to and maintaining the standards demanded by the regulator, as well as our own privacy policy.”