Firefox adds a WebSocket inspector

Firefox 71 will include a built-in WebSocket Inspector, a tool to inspect WebSocket connections. The tool is already available in Firefox Developer Edition 70, an experimental version of the browser.
Found in the Network UI panel in the Developer Edition network panel, the WebSocket Inspector lets users see actual data transferred in WebSocket frames. The WebSocket Inspector leverages the Socket.IO event-based communication engine and SockJS WebSocket emulation client.
- A binary payload viewer.
- Exporting of WebSocket frames.
- Indication of closed connections.
The WebSocket API is used to forge persistent connections between web clients and servers. It is primarily used in applications needing real-time communications.
Where to download Firefox Developer Edition
You can download Firefox Developer Edition from mozilla.org. Feedback on the Firefox WebSocket Inspector is welcome.