Atlassian acquires Code Barrel in cloud product enhancement drive

Atlassian claims Automation for Jira is already used by more than 6,000 organisations

Atlassian has revealed it has acquired Automation for Jira maker, Code Barrel, as the Australian software development and collaboration company works to enhance its cloud product portfolio.

“We are also excited to announce that Atlassian has acquired Code Barrel, the creator of Automation for Jira,” Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar said.

“Automation for Jira is already used by thousands of organisations to help them reduce repetitive work and unleash the potential of their teams. This acquisition is an important step as we continue to enhance our cloud products.”

According to Atlassian, Code Barrel is a powerful tool for simplifying routine operations in Atlassian’s bug tracking Jira platform without writing code.

The company claims that Automation for Jira is already used by more than 6,000 organisations, from financial services firms like Visa, to tech giants like Cisco and consumer companies like Airbnb and Trip Advisor.

These organisations, among others, use the solution to simplify routine operations like auto-assignment and creating recurring tasks, and to automate parts of more advanced workflows.

“This easy-to-use automation will greatly increase Jira’s utility for customers and teams of all types, from DevOps and ITSM to marketing and HR teams,” Atlassian said in a statement.

For Andreas Knecht, co-founder of the Sydney-headquartered Code Barrel, the acquisition represents a major milestone in the company’s journey and is testament to how far its has come from its early days.

“This is just the end of one chapter and an exciting start of another for us. We’re excited to head into the Atlassian offices in Sydney, grab a coffee and continue the work we have been doing over the last 3.5 years,” Knecht said in a blog post.

The acquisition news came as Atlassian revealed its latest quarterly financial results, reporting total revenue of US$363.4 million for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020, up 36 per cent from the US$267.3 million it reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.