Tech issues see CBA close some branches, NetBank problems

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has had to temporarily close some of its branches due to a tech issue that hit CBA earlier today.

At around 12pm AEDT the bank confirmed on social media it was experiencing “an issue affecting some of our services”.

The bank’s PayID and BPAY services in its CommBank app and online NetBank service have been affected, as has its ‘Cardless Cash’ service for ATMs. Some in-branch and call centre services were also affected, CBA said.

“We are urgently working to resolve this issue and we're very sorry for the inconvenience,” a statement released at 1pm said. “Our ATM and Point-Of-Sale merchant terminals remain available and working.”

Some customers may be experiencing problems with debit cards, the bank said.

In an update posted at 3pm AEDT, the bank said it was suffering a problem with its network.

In July, CBA was among the high-profile victims of a Telstra outage, which affected the bank’s ATMS, EFTPOS services, some in-branch services as well as the CommSec website. ANZ, Westpac, NAB as well as a number of small banks were also affected by the outage.