NSW government helps drivers avoid parking fines

The NSW government has launched Park'nPay app, an application that allows drivers use their phones to pay for parking and top up as well.

The app is now available but initially will only work for The Rocks, Liverpool Council and parts of Darling Harbour and Pyrmont.

The free app for iPhone and Android devices will notify drivers when their meter is running low or their parking spot is about to turn into a no-stopping zone, helping prevent fines.

"Park'nPay will reduce the stress and pressures of getting a ticket from parking inspectors as you can check your meter in real-time,” minister for transport and roads Andrew Constance said.

“When a meter is about to expire, users simply top up their account through the app so they don’t have to stop what they are doing to rush back to their car.”

To use the app drivers need to create an account using their licence plate and payment details.

No changes will take place to existing parking meters which will continue to accept coin and card payments.

Drivers have a 10-minute grace period for not getting fined after paying for at least one hour of parking.