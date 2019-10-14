NAB pushes cyber security for SMB customers

400k customers to be offered discount access to Cisco Umbrella

As part of an initiative in partnership with systems integrator OutcomeX, NAB will offer Cisco Umbrella to its 400,000 small and medium business customers at a “special preferential price”.

Cisco unveiled the cloud-based Umbrella service in early 2017. At launch, the vendor claimed Cisco Umbrella was the first cloud-based secure Internet gateway, allowing organisations to block traffic to malicious IP addresses.

NAB said the discount offer will be available from November.

The bank said today it had launched a ‘toolkit’ for its SMB customers, offering cyber security advice.

“Cyber crime costs the Australian economy more than $1 billion annually and half of all cyber crime is targeted at small businesses,” said NAB chief customer officer, business and private banking, Anthony Healy.

Earlier this year the bank announced it had begun contacting 19,000 of its customers about a data breach. The breach, attributed to “human error” rather than a malicious attack, involved the erroneous upload of customers’ personal information to the servers of two “data service companies”.