Aussie Broadband announces online sign-up for enterprise nbn

Aussie Broadband has announced an end-to-end online sign-up for enterprise nbn services.

The service, which is already offered to residential and small businesses, is now available to large businesses, corporate and government customers and allows for customers to see the plans and prices of all products online.

Aaron O'Keeffe, Aussie Broadband's general manager sales, said that no other telco has done this "to this level".

"We value transparency, which is why we’re happy to make this information available to our customers. They will also be able to customise their service and purchase enterprise products entirely online. We believe this has never been done before,” O'Keeffe said.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges for all businesses, from SME’s through to enterprise customers, is the time and complexity ordering services from the Big 4. We’re here to make it easy for anyone to sign up for business telco services.

“Even large customers can now build their own enterprise nbn network, including multi-site businesses building an internet-only or private IP network, without waiting," he said.

The change comes after the company noticed that 90 per cent of residential and small business NBN orders were done online.

The system is supported by an Australia-based team of business nbn specialists.