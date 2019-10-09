Big Air co-founder Jason Ashton joins 5GN board

Publicly-listed telco 5G Networks has appointed Big Air co-founder Jason Ashton as non-executive director to the board.

Ashton will also provide industry advice and assist in driving 5GN's growth and acquisition strategy.

Ashton has 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and is the co-founder of Magna Data and Big Air Group, acquired by Superloop in 2016.

5G Networks managing director Joe Demase said the company's growth to date puts it in an "ideal position to welcome" Ashton's expertise to support and help accelerate the "successful executions of growth strategy".

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jason to the board as he possesses a wide range of experience in the telco, cloud and managed services segments; our core business streams," 5G Networks MD Joe Demase said.

"Jason has a strong understanding of the enterprise market and the growth opportunities that lie within.

"Jason will bring a diverse range of business skills with valuable experience having completed numerous acquisitions and his in-depth knowledge of the sector. We have maintained a healthy relationship over the years, and it will be great to be working together," Demase added.

Ashton said that 5GN's achievements are well regarded by the market and "particularly impressive" to him.