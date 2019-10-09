Satellite internet connects Spirit of Tasmania passengers

Spirit of Tasmania passengers travelling between Devonport and Melbourne will be able to access satellite internet from IPSTAR Broadband.

The service reaches users through IPSTAR's Thaicom 4, a gyrostablised 1.5 metre antenna with a 16W KU band transmitter.

Called NAVA, the service can be accessed on any wi-fi enabled mobile device including laptops, tablets and mobile phones at $20 per crossing or $12 per hour.

The satellite internet will also improve the crew services by enabling them to remain connected at all times and able to check booking details and make amendments in real-time.

"We’re continually looking for ways to improve the on board experience for our passengers and by introducing the NAVA system they can now enjoy a fast seamless service throughout their entire journey," Spirit of Tasmania CIO Simon Pearce.

"From an operational perspective, by ensuring a constant connection between our crew on board and our staff on shore, we are in the best possible position to continue providing exceptional service to our passenger and freight clients."

Onboard the system s distributed using Cisco wireless network.

"Just as we are striving to provide high-speed satellite internet to families and businesses in rural and remote Australia, so too are we providing access to passengers and crew on one of the world’s most famous sea crossings," IPSTAR MD Shannon Fisher said.

"People want to share their experiences with friends and loved ones instantly and NAVA will enable passengers on Spirit of Tasmania to share photographs and other content as if they were onshore."