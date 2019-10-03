Telstra names new product and technology boss

Telstra has appointed Kim Krogh Andersen as its new group executive of product and technology as Christian von Reventlow departs.

Andersen, who starts with Telstra in January 2020, joins from Norway-headquartered telecommunications provider Telenor Group where he has been the senior vice president and head of global technology strategy and 5G execution program for approximately three years.

At Telenor he was responsible for defining global technology roadmaps as well as leading Telenor’s for the launch of 5G across all of its markets.

In his new role, he will be in charge of delivering Telstra’s product and technology roadmap, including creating and delivering products and solutions for all of Telstra’s customers, as well as driving profitable growth.

"Mr Krogh Andersen is a standout replacement for Mr von Reventlow. He has run telco networks end to end and had responsibility for developing the technology and products those networks carry," Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said.

"He joins us at a critical time in our T22 strategy execution. We are looking forward to him leading our product and technology team as we build momentum in providing industry -leading experiences for our customers and pursue our ambition to grow our share of revenues across segments and industries."

Andersen previously held a broad range of roles with Telenor, including director of customer services for Denmark and chief marketing officer for Telenor Global Services.

Von Reventlow joined the telco in November 2018 and is said to be leaving to return home to his family.

“It was always intended Christian would be joined in Australia by his family – that has not eventuated and this has led to Christian making the decision to return home," Penn said.