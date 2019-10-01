Salesforce will bring 1,000 jobs to Sydney over next five years

Builds what is expected to be Sydney’s tallest tower when completed in late 2022

Salesforce will move to a new office tower in Sydney in a move expected to add 1,000 local jobs in the next five years.

The Salesforce Tower Sydney will be based in Circular Quay at 180 George Street, and is expected to be 263 metres high, consisting of 53 stories and will be completed by late 2022.

Upon completion, Salesforce claims it will be the city’s tallest office building and the most sustainable as it pursues a six Star Green Star Design and As Built rating focusing on energy efficiency, reducing water use and greenhouse gas emissions, and limiting construction waste.

This will mark one of ten Salesforce towers globally with other locations including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, London, Tokyo and Dublin.

Newly minted Salesforce CEO for Australia and New Zealand, Pip Marlow, said the planned tower takes Salesforce’s Australian presence to the next stage.

“Salesforce has a proud history in Australia, having been here for over 15 years. Salesforce Tower Sydney is taking that commitment to a new level and will allow us to have an even greater impact on our people, our customers, and most importantly our community,” Marlow said.

Elizabeth Pinkham, EVP for real estate at Salesforce said the planned Tower also furthers the company’s investment into the region.

“At Salesforce, our real estate is a physical expression of our culture and values. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, and we show that through employee volunteerism, and opening our towers to non-profits in our communities,” Pinkham said.

Minister for jobs, investment, tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres added the planned Salesforce Tower is reflective of the technology industry in NSW.

“We are focused on building and growing this sector in NSW and 1,000 new tech focused jobs in an iconic building located in Circular Quay will continue to drive this growth,” Ayres said.

So far, the CRM vendor has revealed it will feature an “Ohana floor” hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers, partners, non-profits and local education groups on weeknights and weekends for no cost.