DFAT hunts provider to bring 33,000 assets into cloud

Requires new SaaS service to manage photos, plus audio and video files

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued a call for a new provider to move 33,000 files into a centralised, cloud-based platform.

The agency has issued a tender notice for the provision of a digital asset management system, moving its photos, plus audio and video files from their disparate locations.

These assets are currently spread across various non-digital formats, the agency’s electronic document and record management system (EDRMS) or on unapproved systems.

As such, all the audio-visual materials remain inaccessible beyond their work area, posing a conundrum for DFAT’ and associated staff who are spread across 180 locations.

In addition, there is only a very limited public-facing collection and there are limitations with wide area network bandwidth at posts, the agency stated.

According to DFAT, its current collection of audiovisual materials is incomplete and does not meet the necessary information, records and privacy management.

In an effort to reorganise these, the provider will need to offer a “centralised, accessible system that offers security, structure, and ease of use”.

Both cloud-based and delivered in a software-as-a-service model, the system will be available to agency and NGO staff around the world by mobile or desktop, include analytics tracking, advanced search capability and interact with other websites.

Starting 1 January, the initial contract will span 18 months, including a six-month transition period, with the option of two one-year renewals.

The provider will not be responsible for the software’s installation but instead must work with an Australian Government-accredited cloud service, according to the contract, but must provide support services.

The tender will close on 28 October.