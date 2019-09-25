Vocus internet services down in SA, NT

Internet services in Darwin were down for approximately four hours

Third party points of interconnect (POI) have failed in Darwin and Adelaide last night affecting some Vocus customers.

The issue seems to have hit both locations at around 9PM on 24 September with the company saying that all services associated with this link were offline.

"Vocus engineers are working with our third party to establish the cause of the failure and to bring this POI back online," Vocus wrote in its status page.

At around 11PM Vocus advised that the issue affecting Adelaide had been rectified and all impacted services had been restored however users might still experience issues.

At the same time Vocus engineers were still trying to figure out the issue affecting Darwin saying investigations were continuing.

At 1:24AM, Vocus advised that the Darwin POI had been restored and all services impacted as well.

Vocus has been reached for further information.