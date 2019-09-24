Microsoft .Net Core 3.0 arrives

Microsoft’s .Net Core 3.0, an open source implementation of .Net software development technologies, is now generally available. Highlights of the release include C# 8, a smaller memory footprint, improved Docker support, and better performance overall.
Key capabilities of C# 8.0 include nullable, async streams, and more patterns. The garbage collector in .Net Core 3.0 not only uses less memory, but also makes better use of a larger number of processor cores.
Microsoft .Net Core 3.0 also includes support for Windows Presentation Foundation, Windows Forms, and Windows Desktop applications. Other new features and improvements include:
- Hardening for Docker, enabling .Net applications to work efficiently and predictably in containers. The thread pool and garbage collector have been updated to work better when a container has been been configured for limited memory or CPU. Docker images for .Net Core are smaller, especially the SDK image.
- Support for the F# 4.7 language, with infrastructural changes to the compiler and core library.
- Net Standard 2.1, which specifies APIs that are available on all .Net implementations. The set of types has been increased that can be used in .Net Core and Xamarin.
- High-performance JSON APIs for reader/writer, object model, and serialization.
- ARM and Raspberry Pi chips are supported for IoT development.
- The Windows.Forms.DataVisualization package, including a chart control, is available for .Net Core.
- Local tool installation is enabled via .Net Core tools.
- SDK installers will upgrade in place.
- Tiered compilation is on by default, enabling the runtime to more adaptively use the just-in-time compiler for better performance.
- The updated ASP.Net Core 3.0 web framework allows developers to build interactive client-side web apps with C# instead of JavaScript, using the Blazor framework.
- Support for the import and export of asymmetric public and private keys from standard formats, with no need for an X.509 certificates.
- Support for AES-GCM and AES-CCM ciphers.
.Net Core 3.0 will be superseded by .Net Core 3.1, a long-term support (LTS) release planned for November 2019. Going forward, Microsoft will consolidate .Net development around .Net 5 next year, ending separate releases of .Net Framework and .Net Core.
Where to download .Net Core 3.0
You can download .Net Core 3.0 for Windows, MacOS, and Linux from dotnet.microsoft.com.