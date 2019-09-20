Canberra cyber node joins national network

The Canberra Cyber Security Innovation Node has officially launched, joining a national of network led by AustCyber.

The node is a partnership between the ACT government and AustCyber.

“ACT government’s partnership with AustCyber is an important step in the advancement of the cyber security industry in the ACT in many ways,” said the manager of the node, Linda Cavanagh.

“The node is growing and creating jobs while strengthening Canberra’s knowledge economy – particularly around cyber security in the space, defence and education sectors.”

“The establishment of the Canberra node is also an acknowledgement by ACT government that to support cyber security innovation and growth, it needs to do business differently,” Cavanagh said.

“The Canberra bode can test and challenge more readily, has more flexibility in developing capability, but more importantly, it can harness opportunities and partner with stakeholders to deliver results quickly.”

It is part of a network of half a dozen nodes, the most recent of which was formally launched earlier this year in Sydney.

The Canberra node has a work plan outlining three key principles for boosting the ACT cyber security sector:

· “fostering collaboration among government, private sector and academia to create a sharper focus towards innovation and growth”;

· “identifying opportunities to increase the supply of talent, enhance capacity of the existing workforce and strengthen educational pathways”; and

· “developing a strong and confident ecosystem that supports creating mature, market-ready and competitive local businesses.”

Although today marks the node’s official launch, it has already collaborated with a number of Australia infosec businesses including archTIS, Cogito Group, Penten and Quintessence Labs.

It’s also spearheading the National Missing Persons Hackathon 2019, which is being staged next month with the support of the Australian Federal Police.