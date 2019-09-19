DXC establishes digital transformation centre in Adelaide

DXC has opened its new global digital transformation centre (DTC) in South Australia with a remit to develop high-impact digital solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Felixstow, the centre will act as a collaborative environment to foster the incubation of ideas, learning and development, housing about 150 DXC digital technologists and enterprise solution experts.

That figure is expected to grow to 300 in the next 24 months, DXC said.

The Adelaide version of the DTC will be based on similar models in other countries such as the US, UK, Bulgaria, India and the Philippines, and also adds to DXC’s collaborative efforts with Swinburne University in Melbourne and the Australian National University in Canberra.



Along with the new centre, DXC also launched a Certificate IV in IT and a digital trainee-ship program with TAFE SA and Department of Innovation, as well as a five-year extension of the DXC Internship program with the University of South Australia.

"The launch of our DTC as well as the initiatives with TAFE SA and the University of South Australia will help South Australians build meaningful careers in technology, assist in retaining homegrown talent and nurture skills required for a digital future,” DXC Australia and New Zealand managing director Seelan Nayagam said.

With the Certificate IV program and digital trainee-ship with TAFE SA, DXC said students will undertake work experience for six months while studying and has so far had 11 students through the program, with another 11 starting this month.



Both DXC and TAFE SA co-designed a new two-year program whereby students will study at TAFE SA in one of two diploma courses — Software Development or Networking and Security — while working at DXC.

DXC also worked with the University of South Australia to reshape and launch a new internship program where students will have the opportunity to work with DXC for three months in their second year of work, and six months in their third year aligning with an area of specialisation, the company said.

University of South Australia head of IT and mathematical science, Professor Brenton Dansie, said it has had a highly successful internship partnership with DXC, with more than 60 students getting involved in the past five years, with 90 percent of them becoming valued employees.