Datacom opens new Perth office

Will continue to build up its Perth office with more hires

Datacom has opened a new and bigger office in Perth situated within St Georges Terrace as a result of the company’s role within the state’s GovNext-ICT program.

Datacom pointed out that it now provides services to 26 separate government agencies including upgrading the infrastructure behind the Department of Fire and Emergency Services’ (DFES) operations.

The department initially partnered with Datacom to implement network and telephony services under GovNext-ICT as a first step.

Group head of public sector Mark Muru will be relocating to Perth as well.

“The expansion of our Perth operations is an exciting step forward for our goal to bring high-skilled technology opportunities into high-potential regions around the world," Datacom Group CEO Greg Davidson said.

"Western Australia has a lot of opportunity and we’re positioning ourselves to contribute to the region’s economic prosperity and resilience as future-focused, innovative ICT solutions are sought by our public and private sector customers.

“Both public and private sector organisations are poised to take advantage of forward-focused, innovative ICT solutions to strengthen the productivity of its workforce. We’re growing our local WA presence to partner with these organisations on those journeys," Davidson said.

"From the likes of the Department of Finance and Department of Fire and Emergency Services to Bunnings and HBF insurance, we’re already supporting a number of customers in a variety of ways.”

Davidson pointed out that it will continue to grow its Perth team, as it has close to 100 people and it was actively recruiting for top technology talent in response to increasing customer demand. Datacom has a 3,000-strong Australian workforce.

“Our focus now is on scaling our success with further investment," he said.

In 2016, Datacom, Atos and NEC, were selected to deliver the West Australian Government’s GovNext-ICT plan, edging out Dimension Data, Telstra and IBM in a $3 billion deal.

The GovNext-ICT plan involves the roll out of a mix of services and technologies involving data centre, server, cloud services, storage and telephony across all government departments.

Last November, Western Australia Shire of Manjimup is the first council to adopt Datacom's own smart council and community cloud solution, Datascape.



The solution is the result of three years of work from Datacom, resulting in a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system offered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution.

Datascape was developed to help enhance cities core operations, offer a simpler service delivery and improve community engagement.

The Shire of Manjimup went live with the first stage of the solution, which will support the council to improve customer service through its "Services Requests".