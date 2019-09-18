Seek warns of phishing campaign

Seek has warned of a phishing campaign that impersonates the job posting service’s head of digital marketing, Christophe Eymery.

In a message sent out today Seek said that the phishing email used Eymery’s email address and had the subject line “Files have been sent to you via Hightail”.

Seek said that people who replied to it received a second phishing email impersonating Eymery.

“If you click on the link you will be redirected to a phishing (fake) website posing as Microsoft Office 365 where you will be prompted to log into your account,” the message sent by Seek warned.

“Do not provide your log in information. If you have provided your information, we recommend letting your IT or security operations team know so that they can apply the appropriate measures.

Seek said it apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A fraud report issued this week by security firm RSA said that phishing accounted for 37 per cent of all attacks it observed in Q2. “Overall, phishing volume has increased 6 percent since last year,” the report said.

Australia did not make RSA’s top list of target countries for phishing during the quarter, by was ranked number seven in the world for hosting phishing campaigns.

The most recent report on the Notifiable Data Breaches scheme issued by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) said that during the April-June quarter 62 per cent of the 245 breaches reported to it involved “malicious or criminal attacks”.

“Many incidents in this quarter exploited vulnerabilities involving a human factor,” the OAIC report stated.

“This included individuals clicking on a phishing email or use of credentials that had been compromised or stolen by other means (such as in another data breach) to obtain unauthorised access to personal information.”

The OAIC said that 46 of the breaches it was notified of during the quarter involved phishing.