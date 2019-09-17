Telstra launches outbound voice calling on Google Nest devices, iPhone eSIM support

Telstra says it is the first mobile carrier in the world to support voice-activated outbound calls on Google Nest and Home devices.

The telco said that its mobile customers could link up to six mobile services to a compatible Google Assistant device and synchronise contacts. A Google Mini, Home, Home Max or Hub can be used to dial by contact or business name, or call a particular number.

Google Assistant can be trained to recognise up to six individuals’ voices using its Voice Match feature.

Telstra will begin to roll out the service to customers from today.

“Voice technology is growing rapidly in Australia with smart speakers in over 1.35M Australian households, and two-thirds of Australian owners admitting to using their smart speaker daily,” said Telstra connected devices and accessories principal, Steve Dance.

“The ability to make calls through Google Nest devices means people can stay connected in a number of scenarios, whether they just have their hands full with the kids and pets, their phone is out of reach, or the elderly and disabled where greater accessibility to technology is a requirement.”

eSIM support

Telstra also revealed today that it was offering eSIM support for its consumer and small business customers on new and recent-model iPhones.

Telstra customers will be able to use an eSIM and a physical SIM card in the same device, allowing two mobile services on a single device.

Telstra said the forthcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will are eSIM-capable, as are the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max.

Optus supports eSIM on a number of iPhone models. Vodafone supports the technology on iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Pixel 3a and some wearable devices.

Telstra in 2017 unveiled an eSIM-based service called ‘Telstra One Number’ that supported the technology on wearable devices. Earlier this year it said it was the first Australian telco to support eSIMs on Windows 10 devices.