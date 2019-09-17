Oracle to launch Melbourne cloud region

Oracle will launch a Melbourne region for its cloud services as part of its push to add 20 new regions to its portfolio by the end of next year.

The company aims to end 2020 with a total of 36 Oracle Cloud infrastructure regions. Currently the company operates 16 Oracle Cloud regions (five of those are dedicated to government).

Oracle last month launched a new Generation 2 Cloud region in Sydney.

The company used its Oracle Openworld conference in San Francisco to detail its in-country dual region strategy, offering customers on-shore options for disaster recovery.

“Enterprise customers worldwide require geographically distributed regions for true business continuity, disaster protection and regional compliance requirements. Multiple availability domains within a region will not address this issue,” said Don Johnson, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Unlike other cloud providers, Oracle is committed to offer a second region for disaster recovery in every country where we launch Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, a strategy that’s aligned with our customers’ needs,” the Oracle exec said in a statement.

The company said it was launching cloud regions in new countries as well as dual, geographically separated regions in Australia, the United States, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Oracle said it was launching new government-focused regions in the UK and Israel.

“In our first few regions, our goal was to prove out the platform,” Andrew Reichman, director of product management, wrote in an entry on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Blog.

“We built regions in the east and west of the US, in London, and in Frankfurt, and used those regions to perfect running our platform at scale with our initial user community.”

“In the second phase, we focused our effort on learning how to create a tightly controlled, highly automated, region-expansion machine,” Reichman wrote.

“We used the 12 regions we launched this year as a way to perfect the process, from site selection, to hardware procurement and staging, to software loading and service deployment. We mapped the dependencies, squeezed the timeline, and automated every aspect we could to produce cloud regions consistently and rapidly.”

As a result, Oracle is now able to ship regions at an average of one every 23 days over the next 15 months, Reichman wrote.